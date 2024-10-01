BIG BREAKING: Iran launches direct attack on Israel.

back to top
    Iran launches direct attack on Israel.
    Iran launches direct attack on Israel.

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Missiles were fired from Iran directly into Israel, marking the first known attack between the two nations and significantly raising tensions in the middle east.

    “A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel.

    Israelis are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command’s instructions

    In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country.

    The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel”. – IDF Statement

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 1: The third and final phase...

    No repoll recorded in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Election Commission

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 1: The Election Commission said no...

    GST collection: September revenue growth slows down to Rs 1.73 lakh crore, shows govt data

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 1: Goods and services tax (GST)...

    Interim Bail of Baramulla MP Er Rashid Extended till October 12

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi , October 1: AIP Supremo and Member...

    GST collection: September revenue growth slows down to Rs 1.73 lakh...