BIG BREAKING: Iran launches direct attack on Israel.

Missiles were fired from Iran directly into Israel, marking the first known attack between the two nations and significantly raising tensions in the middle east.

“A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel.

Israelis are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command’s instructions

In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country.

The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel”. – IDF Statement