Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore compensation, job to sister of farmer killed at Punjab-Haryana border

Chandigarh, Feb 23: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at the Khanauri border.



Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at the Khanauri border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

“The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job will be given to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits,” Mann said in a post in Punjabi.

Farmer leaders were demanding financial compensation for the kin of Singh and a government job for a member of his family, besides registration of a case against those who were responsible for his death.

They had also demanded “martyr” status for Singh, who hailed from Ballo village in Bathinda.



The post-mortem of Singh, whose body was kept in a mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, was delayed as the farmers pressed for acceptance of their demands.

The chief minister on Wednesday said he was saddened by the death of the young farmer and asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.



“After the post-mortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action,” Mann had said.



The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver.