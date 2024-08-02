Best Hydrating and Nutritious Morning Drinks to Start Your Day

Wake Up and Hydrate: 5 Refreshing Beverages to Start Your Day

Beginning the day right means fueling your body with the nutrients and fluids it needs to perform at its best. Picking a beverage packed with antioxidants or electrolytes can give your energy levels and mental sharpness that early morning boost. From green tea to coconut water, these five drinks offer simple and satisfying ways to hydrate naturally first thing.

Green tea leads the list with its double dose of antioxidants from amino acids like L-theanine and catechins like EGCG. Research shows these compounds can reduce stress and fatigue while protecting cells from damage. Best of all, green tea's caffeine content is lower and slower-acting than coffee so it energizes without a crash later. For a refreshing start, just steep a bag in hot water and enjoy its light flavor.

Fruit-infused water takes basic H2O to tasty new heights. Chop up oranges, lemons, berries or any combo that appeals and let the flavors mingle overnight in the fridge. Come morning, you've got a colorful, zero-calorie drink full of hydration plus a bit of natural sugar. The fruits' vitamins also give skin and digestion a boost. It's easy to change flavors daily for varied nutrition and visual appeal.

Coconut water takes the prize for all-natural electrolyte replenishment. Loaded with potassium, sodium and other minerals absent from pure water, it seamlessly replaces what sweat losses during sleep or exercise. Many consider coconut water the ideal recovery beverage for maintaining energy levels and muscle function. Look for pure, unsweetened varieties for the most benefits without added sugars.

For a creamier pick-me-up, almond or other nut milks provide satiating plant proteins along with calcium and vitamins A, D and E. Unsweetened versions make a mild-tasting alternative to dairy for anyone avoiding lactose or looking to cut calories. Consider nut milks a gateway to getting more healthful fats, amino acids and micronutrients into your early intake.

Finally, warm spices like ginger or turmeric bring an anti-inflammatory element. Try steeping slices of fresh ginger in hot water or blending turmeric root into homemade almond milk. Research associates both spices with eased joint and muscle discomfort, ideal effects for getting the body moving easily at daybreak. Their tempered heat also aids digestion in time for breakfast.