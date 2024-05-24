back to top
Battlelines drawn, Anantnag-Rajouri constituency goes to polls today

By: Northlines

18.36 lakh voters to decide fate of 20 candidates in fray

Srinagar, May 24: The Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, a crucial battleground in the final phase of the in and , is set to go to the polls today (Saturday).

As per KNO news agency, a total of 2,338 polling stations have been established across the sprawling Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Each station will be manned by four election personnel, including the presiding officer, with more than 9,000 polling staff, including reserves, mobilized for duty. This meticulous preparation highlights the importance and complexity of conducting elections in this region.

The fate of 20 candidates will be decided by 18.36 lakh voters in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. This electorate includes 9,33,647 male voters, 9,02,902 female voters, 27 third-gender voters, approximately 17,967 persons with disabilities, and 540 centenarians.

The constituency spans five districts: Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Shopian (Jainanpora), and Rajouri. Notably, 19 border polling stations are located in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch, emphasizing the diverse and strategic nature of the area.

Voting will commence at 7 am and continue until 6 pm. Prior to the start of voting, a mock poll will be conducted in the presence of polling agents to ensure the integrity of the process. If voters are still queued within the polling station premises at 6 pm, they will be allowed to cast their votes.

Given the strategic importance of the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, extensive security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth electoral process. The Anantnag-Rajouri seat is seen as a bellwether for the political climate in Jammu and Kashmir. The region has witnessed significant political activity and campaigning, with major parties vying for dominance. The outcome of this election will be closely watched as it could influence the future political landscape of the erstwhile state.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

