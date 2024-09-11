Banned Jamaat in poll fray after decades, aims to defeat CPM’s Tarigami in Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 11: “Our garden is desolate without Kashmiri Pandits (KPs). I want to appeal to KPs to return to their homeland,” said Sayar Ahmad Reshi, face of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, while addressing a poll meeting in the district.

He said: “You (KPs) return to our homeland. We will stand shoulder to shoulder.”



As Kashmir is all set to witness the first phase of the Assembly elections next week, stories of political survival are playing out in Kulgam district. The banned Jamaat-e-Islami is eyeing to begin its new political journey from the district – first time since 1987 when Kulgam had elected Jamaat ideologue Abdul Razak Mir, and was among the four elected candidates of Muslim United Front – a conglomerate of political parties, social groups and individuals.

As Jamaat is contesting elections for the first time after over three decades and has fielded four candidates in the first phase of polls, Sayar is touching the basic issues such as health, education and even dignity.



“I promise that I will get a big hospital constructed here so that you don't have to go anywhere else,” he said.



He then talked about the locals having the first right on resources. “Contracts are given to outsiders. A mafia is here…we will stop it,” he said.



As many as 3.28 lakh electorates are set to exercise their right to franchise in Kulgam district on September 18.



The district has three Assembly constituencies, – DH Pora, Kulgam and Devsar. In 2014, when the district had four constituencies, each of the seat was won by the PDP, NC, Congress and CPI (M).



The first phase of the elections, to be held next week, has become more intense with Jamaat's entry, which now eyes to dislodge CPI(M) veteran Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, who held the seat since 1996.



Last week, Jamaat-backed Independent candidates held their first political activity in Kulgam after its 35-year-old boycott of elections in 1987.



Talking to The Tribune, Sayar said the health sector in Kulgam needs to be improved and it would be on his priority list. “People here want peace and change,” he said.



He said the condition of schools is bad. Tarigami even failed to upgrade the middle school of Reshi's village for years now.



Sayar said he doesn't see any strong opponents. “It is our constituency. It is a constituency of Shaheed Abdul Razak. We were moved away from this process under a conspiracy. God willing, we will get it back,” said Sayar.



As Sayar is trying to woo voters in nearby Kakran village, Tarigami is talking about how the BJP took away the rights of people in Jammu and Kashmir and they need to fight together in one voice.



“Today, I am not talking about building roads and development. That I have already done and will do in future,” Tarigami said while addressing people through a public address system from a mini-truck.



As Tarigami's security cavalcade moves through village after village in the district, he is stopped by some with their pleas. “I don't have a house. Please help me, do something,” said a woman, Nasreena, who is settled in Kulgam.



People in several villages accept the development that has taken place in the past, but add more is needed now.



“We have good roads and people from other districts talk about it,” said Fayaz Ahmad in Kulgam town. “Now, other issues need to be dealt with such as unemployment and drugs.”



While some people in the town believe that with the entry of Jamaat this time, the contest has become tough which forced Tarigami to make more efforts to retain the seat.

Tarigami is also facing two other candidates. Mohd Amin Dar, who is contesting on the Peoples Democratic Party ticket, and Aaqib Dar, who is a candidate of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party were his former aides.



Aaqib said his brief association with Tarigami ended around six months ago.



Talking about the major issues, which need to be addressed, he said: “The condition of education sector is poor in Kulgam… private sector is booming. The condition of government schools is very bad,” adding that unemployment was a major concern in the district.



