Bangladesh suffers sixth consecutive defeat as USA scripts historic series win in second T20I

Bangladesh's dismal run of form extended on Thursday as they suffered a six run defeat against USA in the second T20I in Houston, Texas. This historic victory helped USA clinch the three match series with one game still remaining.

After electing to bat first, USA posted a respectable total of 144/6 riding on useful contributions from Monank Patel (42), Aaron Jones (35) and Steven Taylor (31). While chasing the target, only four Bangladeshi batsmen managed to reach double digits. Tanzid Hasan, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan were the top scorers. However, their efforts went in vain as six other batsmen departed for single digit scores.

USA bowlers were on top of their game. Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers with excellent figures of 3/25. Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk bagged two wickets each as Bangladesh were bundled out for 138 in the penultimate over. With this victory, USA registered their first ever T20I series win over a full member nation.