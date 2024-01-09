‘Bangladesh election not free or fair’; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

United Nations/Washington, Jan 9 : A day after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party emerged victorious at the polls, the US and UN voiced concern over violence and reports of irregularities on the day of elections, with Washington noting that the polls were not free or fair and regretted that not all parties participated in the ballot.



The US State Department, in a press statement on Monday, said Washington remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day in Bangladesh.

“The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated,” the State Department said.

While noting that Hasina's Awami League won a majority of seats in the January 7 parliamentary elections, the State Department said Washington condemns violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it.

“We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence,” it said.



The State Department added that the US supports the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression.

“Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties,” it said.



UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk called on Bangladesh's newly elected government to take steps to renew the country's commitment to democracy and human rights, voicing distress that the environment for Sunday's poll was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates and supporters.

“In the months leading up to the vote, thousands of opposition supporters have been detained arbitrarily or subjected to intimidation. Such tactics are not conducive to a truly genuine process,” Türk said.



The top UN human rights official noted that democracy was “hard won” in Bangladesh and “must not become cosmetic”.



