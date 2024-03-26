Baltimore bridge collapse: Crashed cargo ship had an all Indian crew

Search
IndiaBaltimore bridge collapse: Crashed cargo ship had an all Indian crew
India

NEW DELHI: The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship that collided with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on early Tuesday, were Indians. Synergy Marine Group in a statement said that all the crew members were safe.

“All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution,” ship management company Synergy Marine Group said in a statement.

The container ship ‘Dali' navigating down the Patapsco River struck the bridge causing many vehicles to tumble into the water. At least seven vehicles were feared to have fallen into the water after the large container ship hit the bridge.

According to officials, two people have been rescued, with one of them severely injured. The tide is adding a challenge for rescue efforts, they added. Reportedly, eight people fell into the water. All eight were construction workers, who were assisting with a project. Search and rescue efforts are underway to trace the rest of them.

Maryland governor Wes Moore said that the ship had lost power around the time when the cargo ship hit the bridge.

The ship's crew issued a “mayday” request. Moore said that officials were able to slow the flow of traffic, preventing more vehicles from falling into the water. “These people are heroes. They saved lives last night,” Moore said.

The ship was chartered by Maersk and was carrying Maersk customers' cargo.

Mayor of Baltimore Brandon Scott described the incident as an “unthinkable tragedy” and that his office was working with every part of government to “get through this tragedy”.

Officials are also investigating whether there was a possible oil spill in the river. “We hope as the sun comes up, we will get a much better picture if we do have a fuel spill and what the impact has been so far,” said Scott.

A local state of emergency was declared in Baltimore following the bridge collapse. Scott wrote on X, “Baltimore, I am officially declaring a local state of emergency in response to the collapse of our Key Bridge. Our teams are mobilizing resources and working swiftly to address this crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

The White House issued a statement saying it is “closely monitoring” the Baltimore situation. “The US Coast Guard is conducting search and rescue for those who remain unaccounted for as a result of the bridge collapse,” read the statement.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who remain missing as a result of this horrific incident,” it said.

“Senior White House officials are in touch with the governor and mayor to offer any federal assistance they need. There is no indication of any nefarious intent,” it added.

The incident took place around 1:30 am on Tuesday.

 

Current high interest rates make this the right time to invest in a pension product: Experts
