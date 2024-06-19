back to top
Search
JammuBaccarose introduces new collection of Sisley Perfumes – Les Eaux Reeves
JammuJammu Kashmir

Baccarose introduces new collection of Sisley Perfumes – Les Eaux Reeves

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Baccarose, a renowned name in the beauty and fragrance distribution industry, announces the new collection launch of Sisley Perfumes –Les Eaux Reeves, the collection transcends traditional boundaries to create a sensory experience like never before. With an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and a distinct brand philosophy, this collection inspires a multi-sensory approach, delving into the very essence which makes us human – the ability to dream and experience.Commenting on the launch Sue Lewis, Sisley Asia Pacific Export Director, said; “As the fragrance market in continues to grow and evolve, Sisley Paris is proud to introduce Les Eaux Rêvées, a collection that embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation. With Les Eaux Rêvées, we invite India on a sensory journey through our most cherished dreams. Each fragrance in this collection captures the essence of nature's purest moments, offering a unique blend of beauty and serenity. Let these scents transport you to a of elegance and tranquility, where every spray evokes a new story, a new emotion, and a new dream.”Commenting on the launch, Ms. Kadambari Lakhani, Director of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to introduce Sisley Fragrances to the dynamic fragrance market of India. Sisley embodies a perfect blend of nature's finest ingredients and luxurious artistry, delivering an unparalleled olfactive journey. This launch is a significant step in our mission to bring globally renowned luxury brands to discerning Indian consumers. Sisley's commitment to quality, exclusivity, and sophisticated elegance is in perfect harmony with the growing demand for premium fragrances in India. We are confident that Sisley Fragrances will captivate the senses of fragrance enthusiasts and set a new benchmark for luxury scents in the country. We eagerly anticipate enriching India's fragrance landscape with the timeless beauty and refined essence of Sisley.”

Previous article
3,695 citizens sign petition urging political leaders to prevent implementation of new criminal laws
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Yoga on the Dal Lake: PM Modi headlines peaceful event in Srinagar!

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

Big News Alert: SPOs & VHGs Get Major Benefits Upgrade!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 19: The Home Department of  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

10th Yoga Day: LG Manoj Sinha rallies massive crowd.

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 19: More than 7,000 people from different...

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Claims Two Lives

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 19: Two terrorists are believed to be...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

3,695 citizens sign petition urging political leaders to prevent implementation of...

Centre gives third extension to AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

DGCA issues circular on gender equality to raise share of women...