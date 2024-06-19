Baccarose introduces new collection of Sisley Perfumes – Les Eaux Reeves

Jammu Tawi: Baccarose, a renowned name in the beauty and fragrance distribution industry, announces the new collection launch of Sisley Perfumes –Les Eaux Reeves, the collection transcends traditional boundaries to create a sensory experience like never before. With an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and a distinct brand philosophy, this collection inspires a multi-sensory approach, delving into the very essence which makes us human – the ability to dream and experience.Commenting on the launch Sue Lewis, Sisley Asia Pacific Export Director, said; “As the fragrance market in India continues to grow and evolve, Sisley Paris is proud to introduce Les Eaux Rêvées, a collection that embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation. With Les Eaux Rêvées, we invite India on a sensory journey through our most cherished dreams. Each fragrance in this collection captures the essence of nature's purest moments, offering a unique blend of beauty and serenity. Let these scents transport you to a world of elegance and tranquility, where every spray evokes a new story, a new emotion, and a new dream.”Commenting on the launch, Ms. Kadambari Lakhani, Director of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to introduce Sisley Fragrances to the dynamic fragrance market of India. Sisley embodies a perfect blend of nature's finest ingredients and luxurious artistry, delivering an unparalleled olfactive journey. This launch is a significant step in our mission to bring globally renowned luxury brands to discerning Indian consumers. Sisley's commitment to quality, exclusivity, and sophisticated elegance is in perfect harmony with the growing demand for premium fragrances in India. We are confident that Sisley Fragrances will captivate the senses of fragrance enthusiasts and set a new benchmark for luxury scents in the country. We eagerly anticipate enriching India's fragrance landscape with the timeless beauty and refined essence of Sisley.”