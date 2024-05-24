back to top
Avoid assemblies in Afternoon: Direction to schools

Tawi, May 23: The  Jammu and School Department has advised educational institutes to avoid assemblies in the afternoon to prevent heat related illnesses.

The department in a guideline to prevent heat-related illness (HRI) asked the schools to avoid assembling in the afternoon.

“Ensure adequate availability of drinking water and water breaks. Also sensitise students to cover their heads,” reads the guideline.

The department also directed the concerned to report any cases related to HRI, stating that education is not possible without care.

Annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra likely from July 25
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

