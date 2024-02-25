Avalanche threat: Z-Morh tunnel opened for safety of people

Srinagar, Feb 24: In the face of advisory for heightened risk of avalanches in higher reaches, authorities in Kangan have ordered the opening of Z Morh tunnel for the safety of people.

According to an order issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan, a copy of which is with KNO news agency, in view of the weather forecast and advisory issued by Meteorological Centre Srinagar for avalanche till February 29, it is hereby ordered that General Manager/Project Manager APCO/NHIDCL should keep the Z-Mohr tunnel open for the safe movement of people and shall keep close liaison with police for the same.

Furthermore, the general public living over hilly areas are advised not to venture in avalanche prone areas, it said.

Close coordination with police authorities has been sought to effectively manage and monitor the situation.

