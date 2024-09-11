back to top
    India
    India

    Auto industry needs to focus on customer service, after-sales, quality assurance: Nitin Gadkari

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: The Indian automobile industry is at the cusp of a revolution and it needs to focus on customer service, after-sales and quality assurance, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

    In a video message to the Auto Retail Conclave organised by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways acknowledged that automotive dealers play a key role in realising the Government's mission of a self-reliant .

    “The automotive industry is at the cusp of the revolution, and as we look to the future, it is critical that the sector continues to innovate, especially in areas like customer service, after-sales and quality assurance,” Gadkari said.

    The minister further said, “As a distributor of automobiles, you play a pivotal role in the government mission of ‘make in India' and contribute significantly to realising our vision of self reliant India.”

    Stating that the government deeply values the role that FADA and its members play in driving the growth of the Indian , he said, “I want to assure you of the government support to auto retail sector in every possible way.”

    Gadkari said the auto retail sector is a major pillar of India's economy, “contributing sustainably to our GDP, with annual revenue of around Rs 40,000 crore and contributing Rs 95,000 crore in various taxes and levies to both the central and the state governments”.

    Its influence extends beyond the automotive sphere to sectors like , insurance and all creating a multiplier action across the economy, he added.

    “The government's vision for the future of mobility is one of sustainability, innovations and safety. We are working towards making into a global leader in green mobility solution,” he added.

    The minister said FADA's focus on environmentally friendly dealership practices as well as the scrappage policy aligns with with this vision.

     

     

     

