back to top
Search
SportsCricketAustralian pacer Hazlewood questions T20 WC format, says strange that net-run rate...
Latest NewsLead NewsSports

Australian pacer Hazlewood questions T20 WC format, says strange that net-run rate will count for nothing in Super 8

By: Northlines

Date:

North Sound: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood finds it a bit strange that their superior net run-rate after three comprehensive wins will count for nothing in the Super 8 stage of the T20 Cup.

Considering it is the biggest-ever T20 showpiece with the involvement of 20 teams, the ICC created four groups of five teams, out of which two from each pool make the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Thereafter, two groups of four will be formed to determine the semifinalists of the competition.

The format is different from the previous edition, when all the top teams began their competition in the Super 12 stage where two groups of six teams were created and top two from each pool made the semifinals.

Australia qualified for the Super 8 stage on Tuesday with a nine wicket hammering of Namibia, taking their run rate to +3.580.

“Yeah, it's a little bit strange that it doesn't really, it doesn't go through the tournament. This is probably the first I've played that's set up this way, or first World Cup in general that's set up this way, so it's a little bit different,” said Hazlewood in the post-match media interaction.

“Yeah, the work that you do in the round games and if you go through undefeated and have a good net run rate, doesn't really account for much once you're in the Super Eights. So, yeah, it's a strange run, but that's how it is,” added the premier pacer.

He was one of the stars of Tuesday's win alongside spinner Adam Zampa who took four wickets to take his tournament tally to eight.

Asked if Zampa is one of the more underrated Australian cricketers around, Hazlewood showered due praise on the leg-spinner.

“Yeah, we certainly do within the team, for sure. We know his importance. We've seen it time and time again in whether it be one day or T20 cricket, often in big tournaments and in big games as well.

“100 T20 wickets, first one there, played the most T20 for Australia as a bowler. So, he's ticking a lot of boxes and continues to. I think the big thing is he continues to improve all the time. He's always working on something and nailing down his lengths or whatever it is so yeah – he's a key part of our team,” Hazlewood added.

Previous article
Congress questions PM Modi’s ‘silence’ on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir
Next article
NTA to move Supreme Court for transfer of petitions against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG exam from different HCs
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
ANANTNAG, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended...

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher Reaches

Northlines Northlines -
BHADERWAH/JAMMU, June 12:  One group comprising three to four...

Jailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Faces Uproar in Court

Northlines Northlines -
Belagavi (Karnataka), June 12:Jailed gangster Jayesh Pujari allegedly raised...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda's Higher Reaches

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher...