Australia look to overturn recent failures against dominant India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia Out to Set the Record Straight Against India

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has issued a strong message to Team India ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to kick off later this year. Still smarting from their 2-1 Test series loss to India Down Under in the 2021-22 tour, Cummins said it is “time to make amends” as Australia looks to get one over their rivals on home soil.

Cummins highlighted Australia's poor record against India in their own backyard in recent times. The tourists have emerged victorious in their last two tours of Australia in 2018-19 and 2021-22. While Cummins expects a close fought series as has been the norm between these two cricket powerhouses, he stated the World Test Championship win over India earlier this would provide some psychological edge to his team.

Vice-captain Steve Smith echoed Cummins' excitement for the battle ahead. Having lost their last two series against the formidable Indian unit, Smith said the Australians are motivated to turn the tables this time around. Talismanic pacer Mitchell Starc compared the intensity of this rivalry to the famous Ashes, saying the India-Australia fixtures are now ‘must watch' cricket for fans globally.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell also highlighted how both these teams have alternated between number one rankings across formats in recent years. He termed any contest between the sides as highly entertaining viewing for neutrals.

The first Test of the five-match series kicks off from November 22nd in Perth. Both teams will be hoping to gain early advantage in what is sure to be a thriller of a series as world cricket's two powerhouses lock horns once again.