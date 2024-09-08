back to top
Search
    BusinessAudit issues spark debate around Byju's financials and auditor relationship
    Business

    Audit issues spark debate around Byju’s financials and auditor relationship

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Audit issues spark debate around Byju's financials

    An intriguing development has surfaced regarding the auditing of Byju's financial records, with the company's CEO himself alleging certain irregular requests from the auditor. In a detailed interview, Byju Raveendran shed light on the recent resignation of MSKA & Associates – the audit firm that handled Byju's financials as an affiliate of BDO .

    Raveendran claimed the auditors had suggested backdating some reports, which Byju's refused to do as it would be illegal. This apparently led to increased scrutiny of past transactions, though the auditors did not make progress on requested clarifications for over 45 days. Curiously, they also failed to communicate with the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) appointed by the courts to oversee Byju's during ongoing insolvency proceedings.

    Byju's has categorically denied any wrongdoing on its part, stating it did not agree to unethical requests for backdated documentation. Management sources say multiple conversations confirm the auditing firm's insistence on such an illegality as the trigger for their exit. With the suspension of Byju's board due to the insolvency case, proper processes were not followed by the auditors in voicing concerns.

    The dueling viewpoints have brought the spotlight back on questions surrounding Byju's exponential growth story. While no definite conclusions can be drawn at this stage, it ensures the financial and compliance aspects around India's most valuable startup will face intense analyst and regulatory scrutiny. Both sides will need to cooperate fully with investigators to shed light on this intriguing saga.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door Takes Top Honors at Venice Film Festival
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    US Labor Department Jobs Report Opens Door for Fed Interest Rate Cuts

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lackluster US Job Numbers Open Door for Interest Rate...

    Passengers Stranded by Fake Bomb Scare to Finally Reach Frankfurt as Vistara Sends Replacement Flight

    Northlines Northlines -
    Passengers travelling from Mumbai to Frankfurt on Vistara Airlines...

    DGCA Launches Comprehensive Guidelines to Drive Development of India’s Emerging Electric Air Mobility Infrastructure

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Future of Flying Takes Off: DGCA unveils Standards...

    How Climate Chaos is Impacting Auto Sales in India as Dealers Face Inventory Pile-Up Amid Sluggish Demand

    Northlines Northlines -
    The automobile sector in India has been grappling with...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door Takes Top Honors at Venice...

    Asha Bhosle’s inspiring journey from a fear of being overshadowed to...

    Can ‘Face Basting’ with Diaper Rash Cream Really Give You Baby...