ASSOCHAM re-appoints Manik Batra, Bhupesh; Tashi is Chairman Ladakh

JAMMU : The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM) – one of the oldest industry body of the country, has reappointed Manik Batra- Director Batra Group of Companies as Chairman and Bhupesh Gupta- Managing Partner, Radisson Blu Jammu, as Co-Chairman for ASSOCHAM J&K UT Development Council.

Tashi Gyaltson – Proprietor, Khachu Enterprises, has been appointed as Chairman for Ladakh UT Development Council of ASSOCHAM.

ASSOCHAM has completed its 103-year journey and Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Spicejet Limited, has taken over as the President of ASSOCHAM. Singh has started the process of re-constituting the Regional Development Councils and State Chapter Councils of ASSOCHAM.

“I am thankful to the central leadership for reposing their faith in me to lead ASSOCHAM J&K, we look forward to working with all stakeholders for the development of businesses across J&K,” said Manik Batra, Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K Council.

Aligned with the vision of creating a New India, ASSOCHAM works as a conduit between the industry and the Government. The Chamber is an agile and forward-looking institution, leading various initiatives to enhance the global competitiveness of the Indian industry while strengthening the domestic ecosystem.

“We are continuously working in partnership with Government & Industry to deliberate upon and concretize the views on the important issues and organize various initiatives which have immensely contributed in the growth of the industry sectors and shaping the policies of J&K as well as Central Government,” said Bhupesh Gupta, Co-Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K Council. With more than 100 national and regional sector councils, ASSOCHAM is an impactful representative of the Indian industry. These Councils are led by well-known industry leaders, academicians, economists and independent professionals. “Mt gratitude to the new president Ajay Singh for extending the responsibility as a Chairman, looking forward for continues guidance and encouragement for the different projects in the new UT-Ladakh,” said Tashi Gyaltson Khachu, Chairman ASSOCHAM, Ladakh UT Development Council.