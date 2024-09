Assembly Polls: PM Modi among star campaigner in Phase-3

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the star campaigners in for the Phase 3 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

The Phase-3 polls are scheduled to be held on October 1.

As per the list, the star campaigner are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, G. Kishan Reddy, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jai Ram Thakur, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Ravinder Raina, Sat Paul Sharma, Yogi Adityanath, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Mohan Yadav, Ram Madhav, Tarun Chugh, Ashish Sood, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr. Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, General V K Singh (Retd), Ashok Kaul, Sukhnandan Choudhary, Bharat Bhushan, Col. Mahan Singh, Keshav Dutt, Chander Mohan Gupta, Raghunandan Singh, Balwan Singh, Sanjeeta Dogra, Arun Prabhat Singh, Neelam Langeh, Ranjodh Singh Nalawa, and Sarbjit Singh Johal.