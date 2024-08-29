‘Assembly polls: Permissions simplified for political parties, candidates

Jammu, Aug 28: The election authorities have simplified various permissions for political parties and candidates to facilitate smooth and transparent Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

The majority of permissions have been placed at the disposal of returning officers, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir, having 90 assembly seats, is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 followed by counting of votes on October 4. This will be the first assembly elections in J&K after it was downgraded to a Union Territory (UT) in August 2019 with its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution also revoked.

The office of J&K chief electoral officer (CEO) issued a detailed communication to all concerned stakeholders on the flow of various permissions that would be required during the course of ongoing general elections to the Legislative Assembly.

The permissions placed at the level of CEO office include vehicle permission for transport of campaigning material by political parties across the UT, vehicle permission for star campaigners and party office-bearers and permissions for video vans across districts at UT level, the official said.

Similarly, the permissions placed at the level of district election officer include application for air balloons, construction of rostrums or barricades, permit to take out procession with loud speaker and application for setting up of temporary party office, application for rally, application for door-to-door canvassing, application for permission of video van (within district) and vehicle permission for district level office bearer of political party (within district), permission for helicopter and helipads and application for load carrier for transport of publicity material by political parties (within district).

These include permit for street corner meeting with loud speaker, permission to hold meeting without loudspeaker, one vehicle for complete Assembly constituency (AC) for the candidate, one vehicle for a complete AC area for the election agent of the candidate, one vehicle per AC for the party/party worker and vehicle permission for within AC, the official said.

In addition, application for pamphlet distribution, application for vehicle with loudspeaker, application for display banners and flags, application for display poster, hoarding and unipole, application for loudspeaker permit, application for vehicle permit and permit to hold meeting with loud speaker were also assigned to district election officer.

The official said all the permissions have been digitised and the political parties and contesting candidates can apply for them directly through ‘SUVIDHA' application.