    Assembly polls are for Peace, Dev & not for future of NC-Cong leaders: Gadkari

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sept 19: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the assembly elections in Jammu and are not about the victory of the National Conference-Congress alliance or the PDP but about making the region more prosperous and peaceful.

    Gadkari said only the BJP guarantees peace, development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

    “The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not about the victory of National Conference – Congress alliance leaders or PDP leaders but these important elections are for making J&K prosperous, peaceful and take forward the Union Territory on the path of development,” Gadkari said addressing a public rally at Jammu.

    “We do not need to mention about the works done since 2014 in J&K after Narendra Modi became the PM…The people very well know this as massive development has taken place in J&K and above all peace has been established and people are living a dignified life without any fear,” he added.

    The senior BJP leader said, “The people in this election will decide that they want development, peace, progress, in J&K and do not want terrorism and unrest to come back to Kashmir.”

    Gadkari said the Government of has undertaken several development works in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014.

    “The road infrastructure works in J&K have been done three times in last 10 years as compared to the works done since 1947. The road infrastructure works worth Rs 2 lakh crores have been done in J&K in the last 10 years,” he added.

    Gadkari said tunnels worth Rs one lakh crore have been sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir and the work on these has been going on.

    “There are a total of 27 tunnels and 10 have been completed and work on 17 has been going on. The work on three tunnels between Jammu-Rajouri and Akhnoor has been going on. New Ring Road for Jammu and Srinagar is also coming up,” he added.

    Gadkari further said in the coming days, “the travel time between Delhi and Katra will be six hours and the travel time between Delhi and Srinagar will be of mere eight hours after the completion of ongoing works”.

    Earlier, he addressed a rally in Budhal area of Rajouri in support of the BJP candidate.

     

