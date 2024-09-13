Assembly Polls: 483 Candidates file nominations for 3rd Phase

Highest 26 candidates at Baramulla AC, lowest 5 each at Akhnoor, Billawar, Gurez ACs

Jammu Tawi, Sept 12: As many as 483 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) of seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polling in the third and final phase of J&K Assembly Election 2024.

Thursday was the last day of filing nomination papers for the third phase of Assembly Election scheduled to be held on 01 October, 2024.

A total of 483 candidates have filed 518 nomination papers for the third phase of the forthcoming Assembly Election 2024, a statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer informed.

A total of 122 candidates have filed their nominations in Jammu district, followed by 111 in Baramulla district, 80 in Kupwara district, 50 in Bandipora district, 47 in Kathua district, 40 in Udhampur district, while 33 candidates have filed nominations in Samba district.

In Jammu division, for the four ACs in Udhampur district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from 59-Udhampur West AC; 11 from 60-Udhampur East AC; 9 from 61-Chenani AC; while 7 candidates have filed nomination from 62-Ramnagar (SC) AC.

For the six ACs in Kathua district, 9 candidates have filed nomination from 63-Bani AC; 5 from 64-Billawar AC; 7 from 65-Basohli AC; 10 from 66-Jasrota AC; 6 from 67-Kathua (SC) AC; while 10 candidates have filed nomination from 68-Hiranagar AC.

In Samba district, 7 candidates have filed nomination from 69-Ramgarh (SC) AC; 15 from 70-Samba AC; while 11 candidates have filed nomination from 71-Vijaypur AC.

For the eleven ACs in Jammu district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from 72-Bishnah (SC) AC; 14 from 73-Suchetgarh (SC) AC; 14 from 74-R.S. Pura – Jammu South AC; 12 from 75-Bahu AC; 10 from 76-Jammu East AC; 8 from 77-Nagrota AC; 13 from 78-Jammu West AC; 17 from 79-Jammu North AC; 6 from 80-Marh (SC) AC; 5 from 81-Akhnoor (SC) AC; while 10 candidates have filed nomination from 82-Chhamb AC.

Similarly, in Kashmir Division, for the six ACs in Kupwara district, a total of 12 candidates have filed nomination from 1-Karnah AC; 13 from 2-Trehgam AC; 9 from 3-Kupwara AC; 13 from 4-Lolab AC; 11 from 5-Handwara AC; while 22 candidates have filed nomination from 6-Langate AC.

For the seven ACs in Baramulla district, 23 candidates have filed nomination from 7-Sopore AC; 14 from 8-Rafiabad AC; 7 from 9-Uri AC; 26 from 10-Baramulla AC; 14 from 11-Gulmarg AC; 13 from 12-Wagoora- Kreeri AC; while 14 candidates have filed nomination from 13-Pattan AC.

In Bandipora district, 22 candidates have filed nomination from 14-Sonawari AC; 23 from 15-Bandipora AC; while 5 candidates have filed nomination from 16-Gurez (ST) AC.

The notification for the 3rd Phase was issued on 5 September, 2024 and the last date for filing the nominations was today, i.e. 12 September, 2024 till 3:00 pm.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized by the respective Returning Officers on 13 September, 2024, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination paper by or before 17 September, 2024 upto 3:00 pm in the office of Returning Officer. Thereafter, validly nominated candidates will be in the electoral fray.

The polling day for these 40 Assembly constituencies in 3rd Phase is scheduled for October 01, 2024, and the voting will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM.