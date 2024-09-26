back to top
    Assembly Elections a new beginning of prosperity in J&K: Bukhari
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Assembly Elections a new beginning of prosperity in J&K: Bukhari

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Apni Party Chairman Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said the assembly election will be a new beginning of prosperity in and .

    “Thanks to Almighty that the day at last came and I cast my vote,” Bukhari, whose fate will be sealed today, told media persons in Srinagar on Wednesday.

    “I congratulate the people for waiting for so many years to cast their ballot,” he said.

    “I cast my vote. I am sure this election will be a new beginning of prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari said.

    Asked what role his party is going to play in these assembly elections. Bukhari said, “After 2019, the Apni Party has a very important one. It is not only what number of seats the party is going to win but what the leadership can give.”

    He said whatever the Government will come, they should reciprocate the trust of youngsters in democracy they have shown in these elections.

    “The Government of should also see this positive change, and passports of youth pending from several years should be released; their dignity should be restored,” he emphasised.

    The trust of young people in democracy, as is evident from their participation, should be reciprocated with general amnesty, Bukhari said.

    “The leadership which will come to power also has to think about the youth.

    In reply to a question, Bukhari said that “we are not with any Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress, or Bharatiya Janata Party… They all have harmed Jammu and Kashmir.

     

    Omar says Govt wants to showcase façade of normalcy!
    PDP District President joins BJP
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

    Amit Shah to address five election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir

    Record turnout of 57.03% in second phase of J&K polls, says...