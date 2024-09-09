Assembly Elections-2024 |CEO kick starts plantation drive under Green Election initiative in Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 9: In order to achieve the target of planting above one lakh plants under the ‘Green Election' initiative of Election Commission of India (ECI) during the J&K Assembly Elections 2024, the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, in collaboration with J&K Forest Department organised a plantation drive in the premises of Model Higher Secondary School, Domana, in Bhalwal block of Jammu district on Monday.

The plantation drive was inaugurated by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole, who was the Chief Guest at the event, whereas Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya,(District Election Officer), Jammu, Director Forest Protection Force, J&K, Sandip Kujur; Akther Hussain Qazi, Nodal officer of SVEEP, J&K; Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer for Media; Dr Vikas Sharma, ACD Jammu (Nodal Officer SVEEP-Jammu), and officers from the District Administration and Forest Department were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Pandurang K Pole reiterated the efforts being made to ensure the Environment-Friendly Plantation Drive along with the Assembly Elections to create a sense of responsibility towards the environment protection among the masses and those participating in the elections.

The CEO also informed that the directions were given to the officers to plant more than 100 plants in the premises of Polling Station identified as Green Polling Station in each Assembly Constituency, whereas rest of the Polling Stations must plant 10-15 plants each in the premises across J&K UT so that a target of planting 1 lakh plants can be achieved before 15 September, 2024.

Pandurang K Pole also asserted that a massive plantation is going to take place across the UT during the Assembly Elections to foster environmental stewardship among the electorate, to compensate for the impact on the environment due to waste generated during the election process.

He also asked all the stakeholders that plantation drives shall be organised at all Polling Stations across the UT on scheduled dates, expressing the significance of environmental responsibility.

Today's plantation drive was launched as a part of the SVEEP campaign during which above 100 plants were planted and nearly 200 students, NCC cadets and staff members including the Principal of the school also participated in the event.

The students also pledged to take the initiative of Green Election to every nook and corner of the UT.