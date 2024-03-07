Ashwini Vaishnaw predicts that mobile exports will surge to $50-60 billion, while electronics manufacturing will provide jobs for 25 lakh people.

He said that 10 years ago India imported 98 per cent of mobile phones and at present 99 per cent of the devices are made in India.

Mobile phone exports from India will grow more than five-fold to USD 50-60 billion in the coming time from about USD 11 billion last year, Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Speaking at a fintech event on Wednesday, the minister said employment in the electronics manufacturing sector will increase from about 10 lakh at present to 25 lakh in the coming days.