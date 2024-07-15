back to top
Search
    IndiaAshok Leyland bags order for 2,104 fully-built buses from MSRTC
    India

    Ashok Leyland bags order for 2,104 fully-built buses from MSRTC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Monday said it has bagged an order for 2,104 fully-built buses from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. It is the single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and these ‘Viking' passenger buses will be manufactured at Ashok Leyland's exclusive bus body plants, the company said in a statement. The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order. Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said the latest order is a continuation of the company's long-standing partnership with the MSRTC. “This new order underscores our dedication to producing highly efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in the country,” Agarwal added.

     

    Previous article
    Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities
    Next article
    Imports from Bangladesh aggravate jute sector crisis: Stakeholders
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Imports from Bangladesh aggravate jute sector crisis: Stakeholders

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies KOLKATA: A body of jute suppliers have written to...

    Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Food-delivery firm Zomato has hiked the platform...

    Waaree Renewable Technologies gets Rs 90 cr solar project

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it...

    Veerhealth Care eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in 2-3 years

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Veerhealth Care on Monday said it is...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imports from Bangladesh aggravate jute sector crisis: Stakeholders

    Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities

    Waaree Renewable Technologies gets Rs 90 cr solar project