Ashok Leyland bags order for 2,104 fully-built buses from MSRTC

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Monday said it has bagged an order for 2,104 fully-built buses from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. It is the single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and these ‘Viking' passenger buses will be manufactured at Ashok Leyland's exclusive bus body plants, the company said in a statement. The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order. Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said the latest order is a continuation of the company's long-standing partnership with the MSRTC. “This new order underscores our dedication to producing highly efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in the country,” Agarwal added.