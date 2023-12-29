As dense fog envelops Delhi, at least 100 flights delayed, several trains running late

New Delhi, Dec 29 : At least 100 flights were delayed and a few cancelled due to low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday.



Airlines have requested passengers to keep a check on the status of flights on airline websites before leaving for the airport.

According to airport sources, visibility on Friday fell to 150 metres, which is considered moderate for flight operations.

At least 11 Delhi-bound trains have also been delayed.



“Trains arriving late in Delhi area are Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, Farakka Express, Himachal Express, Brahmaputra Mail, MCTM Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express, Lucknow Mail, Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jan Sadharan Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jammu Mail, Padmavat Express and Kashi Vishwanath Express,” Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways, said.



The satellite image taken at 2.30 pm on Thursday showed a fog layer continuing over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, the IMD warned of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next four days.