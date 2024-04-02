Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

New Delhi, Apr 2: Aam Admi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has become the first sitting Chief Minister to be lodged in Tihar Jail.



The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

According to sources, Kejriwal has been lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail.

Sources further mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal will stay alone in a barrack at Tihar under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.



Kejriwal has been taken to Tihar Jail for the third time. Earlier, he was taken to jail during the protests led by Anna Hazare and over a defamation case in 2014.

According to sources, Kejriwal will have to wake up around 6:30 am, he will be served breakfast at 6:40, which will be a bread slice and tea. For lunch, he can get either chapati or rice with Dal and Sabzi. There is also a provision for Medical diet as prescribed by doctors.

“Kejriwal will have to go back to his cell at noon and stay there till 3 pm. After the tea break, he can meet his lawyers at 4 pm. Dinner is served at around 6:30 pm, which can be taken to their cell,” they added while adding that he will only be allowed to watch government channels.



Arvind Kejriwal has given a list of six people whom he can meet during his imprisonment at Tihar.



Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate about the excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED custody, after court direction.



Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books.



The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.



Kejriwal, through his lawyers, moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and a book titled “How Prime Minister Decided,” authored by Neerja Chaudhary.



During the hearing, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remain present in the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal's wife also attended the court proceedings.