back to top
Search
    IndiaArvind Kejriwal jailed in false case, avenge insult by voting for AAP:...
    India

    Arvind Kejriwal jailed in false case, avenge insult by voting for AAP: Delhi CM’s wife in Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Rohtak, Jul 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people of to avenge the “insult” of jailing her husband in a “false” case by ensuring the party's win in the upcoming Assembly election.

    She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “jealous” of Arvind Kejriwal for the work he has done for AAP-ruled Delhi and .

    Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

    His wife Sunita Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Haryana tour, addressed a gathering in Sampla here and said that her husband “transformed” government schools and hospitals, and also set up mohalla clinics in Delhi and Punjab.

    “He achieved such things which the old parties and big leaders could never do,” she said.

    “Now there is round-the-clock electricity supply in Delhi and Punjab. Kejriwal did a lot of work for the welfare of people. Is there any party which transformed government schools, set up mohalla clinics, improved medical treatment and made electricity free?” she asked.

    “All these works could only be done by ‘Haryana ka laal' (Arvind) Kejriwal,” Sunita Kejriwal said.

    Claiming that Prime Minister Modi is “jealous of Kejriwal because he cannot do such work”, she alleged that a government school in BJP-ruled Haryana's Sampla is in poor condition and long power cuts are imposed in the area.

    “He (Modi) can neither improve schools nor hospitals. Arvind Kejriwal was jailed in a false case to stop his work. Modji ji put your son in jail. Modi ji has dared Haryana, saying he has put Kejriwal in jail and they can do whatever they can,” she said.

    Describing herself as the “daughter-in-law of Haryana”, Sunita Kejriwal asked the gathering, “Will you tolerate this insult?”

    When Modi became prime minister for the first time in 2014, all of Gujarat supported him and “all seats went to the BJP,” she said.

     

    Previous article
    PM Modi’s appreciation of ‘Baagh Mitr’ programme will infuse new energy: CM Adityanath
    Next article
    Gujarat HC rejects discharge pleas of two ex-BJP ministers in Rs 400-crore ‘fisheries scam’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Gujarat HC rejects discharge pleas of two ex-BJP ministers in Rs 400-crore ‘fisheries scam’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ahmedabad, Jul 28: The Gujarat High Court has rejected...

    PM Modi’s appreciation of ‘Baagh Mitr’ programme will infuse new energy: CM Adityanath

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lucknow, Jul 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...

    BJP functionary hacked to death by four-member gang in Tamil Nadu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sivaganga, (Tamil Nadu) Jul 28: A senior member of...

    Kejriwal jailed in false case, avenge insult by voting for AAP: Delhi CM’s wife in Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rohtak/Panipat (Hr), Jul 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Realizing The Reality

    Gujarat HC rejects discharge pleas of two ex-BJP ministers in Rs...

    PM Modi’s appreciation of ‘Baagh Mitr’ programme will infuse new energy:...