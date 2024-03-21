Search
IndiaArunachal Pradesh is Indian territory: US
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Arunachal Pradesh is Indian territory: US

By: Northlines

Date:

Washington, Mar 21: The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts by China to advance its territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control, a senior Biden administration official has said, days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over the state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there.

Earlier this week, Chinese Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing “never acknowledges and firmly opposes” the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by ”.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area Zangnan.

On March 9, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all- connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

Speaking at his daily press conference on Wednesday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control.” India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign “invented” names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it has noted the latest comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry “advancing absurd claims” over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state “was, is and will always be” an integral and inalienable part of India.

Previous article
Inequality soaring, 1% population in India holds 40% wealth, finds study
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Inequality soaring, 1% population in India holds 40% wealth, finds study

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: An international study has pointed to extreme...

Udhampur Constituency Gave Indian Youth New StartUp Option Of Lavender: Dr Jitendra

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 20: Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu...

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Recovering Well: Hospital

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev...

Govt Constitutes Committees For Implementation Of NUDM

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Inequality soaring, 1% population in India holds 40% wealth, finds study

All treasuries to remain open in J&K from 29-31 March

Northern Railways slash fare in Kashmir Valley by 50 pc