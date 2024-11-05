Article 370 first; roads, electricity can wait: Parra

Srinagar, Nov 4: People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Parra on Monday called for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of the first day of the J&K Legislative Assembly session, Parra clarified that the resolution put forth was not a political stunt or opposition tactic but for the “restoration” of dignity and identity for Jammu and Kashmir.

“We seek the restoration of Article 370 in its original spirit,” the MLA Pulwama said, adding that this move aligns with the legacy of the National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah and the principles on which the state was founded.

Addressing criticisms, Parra urged that the resolution should be accepted unanimously, saying “it represents the will and emotions” of the Kashmiri people.

The PDP leader called for unity among parties in supporting this resolution. He expressed disappointment that statehood restoration, though promised by various leaders, was prioritised over Article 370. “The first resolution should have been on 370, as (CM) Omar Abdullah promised during his campaign,” he said.

He urged legislators to prioritise the restoration of Article 370, saying that unity on this issue should come before addressing immediate public needs like water, electricity and infrastructure. “While water, roads, and electricity are essential, these can wait if we achieve unity on the restoration of Article 370,” he said.

The PDP MLA affirmed his party's support for stable governance, hoping that the Abdullah-led administration could fulfill the promises made.