back to top
Search
    IndiaArticle 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation's history: PM Modi
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Article 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation’s history: PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 5: On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the step as a watershed moment in the nation's history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in  Jammu and , and .

     

    He said in a post on X, “I assure the people of  Jammu and Kashmir, and  Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times.”
    He said the move to scrap these provisions meant that the Constitution of was implemented in these places in and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution, he said.

    “With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued  Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay,” the prime minister said.

    The Modi government had on this day in 2019 annulled these articles that gave special rights to the then  Jammu and Kashmir state, which was also divided into two Union territories.

    Previous article
    Ladakh | Summer Vacations Extended In Leh Schools
    Next article
    Rs 138 crore refunded out of Rs 25,000 crore to Sahara investors: FM
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LG Sinha : We Have Kept The Flame Of Inclusive Development & Social Equality Burning Ever-Bright Illuminating J&K’s Journey In Past 5 Years

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 5: In a statement today, Lieutenant Governor...

    J&K Govt Order : Four PWD Engineers Adjusted On Repatriation From Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 5: The Public Works (R&B) Department of  Jammu and...

    Assembly elections in J-K will be held in September: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    R S PURA, Aug 5: The Assembly elections in  Jammu and...

    Article 370 abrogation helped empowerment for marginalised; strengthened democracy in JK: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Sinha : We Have Kept The Flame Of Inclusive Development...

    J&K Govt Order : Four PWD Engineers Adjusted On Repatriation From...

    Assembly elections in J-K will be held in September: Union Minister...