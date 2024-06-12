Arti Singh stuns fans with scenic Heeramandi tribute in Paris

Bigg Boss star Arti Singh wows fans with sensational tribute to Heeramandi in Paris

Reality TV personality Arti Singh, known for her stint on Bigg Boss season 13, left viewersspellbound recently with herrecreation of an iconicscene from the hit seriesHeeramandi. While holidaying in romantic Paris withhusband Dipak Chauhan, Arti paid a stunning tribute to co-starAditi Rao Hydari's breathtaking “Gajagamini walk” with her own sensational rendition in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

In photos shared on her social media, the actress is seen dressed in an elegant pink saree, gazing up at the landmark as she replicates Aditi's graceful signature move from the period drama song ‘Saiyyan Hato Jaao'. Her traditional Indian attire stood out beautifully against the backdrop of the famous Parisian monument. Fans showered Arti with praise for representing her culture on an international stage with such poise and elegance.

The “Gajagamini walk” sequence from Heeramandi has taken social media by storm thanks to Aditi's mesmerizing portrayal of a kotha courtesan. Her poised elegance and controlled fluidity of motion evoked comparisons to legendary actress Madhubala. Arti has joined many admirers in celebrating the power and beauty of the scenes through creative tributes on online platforms.

Having treated fans with glimpses of her Kashmir honeymoon earlier, newlywed Arti continues to enthral viewers with photos from her Paris getaway. The actress beams with joy in her latest viral video, radiating happiness alongside husband Dipak. Fans send their best wishes and praise Arti for bringing a touch of familiar Indian charm to her picturesque trip abroad.