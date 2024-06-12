back to top
Search
EntertainmentArti Singh stuns fans with scenic Heeramandi tribute in Paris
Entertainment

Arti Singh stuns fans with scenic Heeramandi tribute in Paris

By: Northlines

Date:

Bigg Boss star Arti Singh wows fans with sensational tribute to Heeramandi in Paris

Reality TV personality Arti Singh, known for her stint on Bigg Boss season 13, left viewersspellbound recently with herrecreation of an iconicscene from the hit seriesHeeramandi. While holidaying in romantic Paris withhusband Dipak Chauhan, Arti paid a stunning tribute to co-starAditi Rao Hydari's breathtaking “Gajagamini walk” with her own sensational rendition in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

In shared on her social media, the actress is seen dressed in an elegant pink saree, gazing up at the landmark as she replicates Aditi's graceful signature move from the period drama song ‘Saiyyan Hato Jaao'. Her traditional Indian attire stood out beautifully against the backdrop of the famous Parisian monument. Fans showered Arti with praise for representing her on an stage with such poise and elegance.

The “Gajagamini walk” sequence from Heeramandi has taken social media by storm thanks to Aditi's mesmerizing portrayal of a kotha courtesan. Her poised elegance and controlled fluidity of motion evoked comparisons to legendary actress Madhubala. Arti has joined many admirers in celebrating the power and beauty of the scenes through creative tributes on online platforms.

Having treated fans with glimpses of her honeymoon earlier, newlywed Arti continues to enthral viewers with photos from her Paris getaway. The actress beams with joy in her latest viral video, radiating happiness alongside husband Dipak. Fans send their best wishes and praise Arti for bringing a touch of familiar Indian charm to her picturesque trip abroad.

Previous article
How Compatible is Online Gaming on Mobiles?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Farida Jalal Opens Up on Past Issues with Karan Johar and Why She Rejected Kal Ho Naa Ho Role

Northlines Northlines -
Veteran Actor Farida Jalal Opens Up About Past Differences...

Kartik Aaryan opens up about earning Rs. 70,000 for debut to Rs. 40 crore paychecks today

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's meteoric rise from Rs. 70,000...

BTS Jin Emotionally Welcomed Back by Bandmates as he Finishes Military Service in South Korea

Northlines Northlines -
BTS Jin Emotionally Welcomed Back by Fellow Members as...

Vidyut Jammwal returns for AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer with Sivakarthikeyan

Northlines Northlines -
Why Health Experts Advise Consuming Cooked Meals Right After...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How Compatible is Online Gaming on Mobiles?

India Vs Qatar | AIFF Seeks Investigation Into Controversial Goal In...

DeHaat Announces INR 10 Crore ESOP Buyback, Aims for Full Year...