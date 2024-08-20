back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirAround 300 paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir ahead of assembly polls
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    Around 300 paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir ahead of assembly polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 20: The Centre has so far deployed nearly 300 companies of paramilitary forces for election duties in the valley, officials said on Tuesday.

     

    The companies have been deputed in Srinagar, Handwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam, they said.
    As many as 298 companies of paramilitary forces, including Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sahastra Seema Bal, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been deployed for the providing security for the smooth conduct of the assembly polls in the Kashmir valley, they added.
    According to officials, Srinagar has got the maximum number of companies (55), followed by Anantnag (50), Kulgam (31), Budgam, Pulwama, and Awantipora police districts (24 each), Shopian (22), Kupwara (20), Baramulla (17), Handwara 15, Bandipora 13, and Ganderbal (3).
    The notification for the first phase of the three-phased polls was issued earlier on Tuesday. The voting for the first phase will take place on September 18, second phase on September 25, and the third and final phase on October 1.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K | ACB Arrest VLW For Demanding And Accepting Bribe In Kupwara
    Next article
    LA Seeks Public Input On Revised Building Bye-Laws
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Underground terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 20: Security forces on Tuesday busted an...

    ADM Reasi orders depositing of License Weapons

    Northlines Northlines -
    REASI, Aug 20: District Administration Reasi today asked the...

    LA Seeks Public Input On Revised Building Bye-Laws

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 20: The Union Territory of Ladakh has...

    J&K | ACB Arrest VLW For Demanding And Accepting Bribe In Kupwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 20:  Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Underground terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Rajouri

    JK issues second highest number of gun licences

    ADM Reasi orders depositing of License Weapons

    LA Seeks Public Input On Revised Building Bye-Laws