Search
JammuArmy, Police Hold Joint Security Review Meeting In J&K’s Poonch
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Army, Police Hold Joint Security Review Meeting In J&K’s Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 5: The top brass of the Army and the police reviewed the security situation in Jammu and 's Poonch border district ahead of the in the region.
The security situation will be continuously monitored and assessed to hold incident-free elections, officials said.

DGP R R Swain and General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva chaired the joint security review meeting at Poonch today, they said.
They held discussion on conducting smooth and synergised operations and maintaining peace and security in the region, officials said.
This meeting becomes important as the police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, arresting three out of seven identified members involved in receiving and distributing arms, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics dropped through drones from across the border on April 2.

Previous article
Congress Promises Big on Jobs, Quotas and Healthcare in 2019 Manifesto
Next article
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya show united front in new Mumbai Indians video, quashing rumors of rift
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet To Come: PM Modi At Churu Rally

Northlines Northlines -
JAIPUR, Apr 5: Highlighting the work done by his...

Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 5: The Congress party unveiled its...

Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 5: On Friday morning, security forces in...

EC Identifies 266 LS Seats With Lower Voter Turnout; Says ‘One Size Fits All’ Approach Won’t Work

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 5: On April 5th, the Election...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet...

Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir

Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and...