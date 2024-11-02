Army jawan killed in accidental fire in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 2: An Army jawan was killed in an accidental fire in the Chanapora locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here, police said.

An Army personnel on road opening party duty near Rawalpora Chowk in Chanapora area of the city was injured in an accidental fire, a police official said, adding he was shifted to a hospital, but succumbed to the injuries. (Agencies)