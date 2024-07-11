back to top
    Jammu KashmirArmy Commander Visits Siachen, Asks Troops To Be Prepared For Challenges
    Jammu KashmirLadakhLatest News

    Army Commander Visits Siachen, Asks Troops To Be Prepared For Challenges

    , July 11: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Thursday visited forward posts at Siachen glacier in and asked the troops to remain in a “high state of operational readiness”.
    The commander appreciated the professional excellence of the brigade guarding the borderline with Pakistan, the Northern Command said.
    “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army commander northern command accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps visited forward posts of Siachen brigade to review operational preparedness,” it wrote on X.
    The commander asked the troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness to meet all challenges and be prepared for future challenges.

    First-Ever Miss Universe J&K to be held in Jammu
