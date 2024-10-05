Army Commander exhorts for high degree of vigilance in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday exhorted all ranks in Kashmir to maintain a high degree of vigilance.

Lieutenant General Kumar's visit to Kashmir came days after Jammu and Kashmir wrapped up its last phase of Assembly election that were held after a gap of ten years.

The Northern Army Commander along with the Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited Rashtriya Rifles battalions that were involved in two anti-militancy operations last month which led to the killing of five local militants.

On September 13-14, three local militants were shot dead in a gun battle at Kreeri Pattan in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. In a separate encounter two local militants were killed in a gun battle in Kulgam on September 28.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Cdr NC alongwith Chinar Corps Cdr visited Rashtriya Rifles Battalions. Army Cdr NC complimented the troops for their meticulous planning and execution of recent operations in #Baramulla and #Kulgam. He exhorted all ranks to maintain a high degree of vigilance,” the Northern Command said in a post on X.