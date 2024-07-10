back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir

    Army Commander Asks Troops To Be Prepared For Future Challenges

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    /, July 10: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in and asked troops to be prepared for future challenges.

    The Army commander also visited the War Memorial in Drass, and paid homage to those who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay.

    “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army commander northern command accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps visited units deployed along the Line of Control and reviewed operational preparedness of Forever in Operations division,” the Northern Command wrote on X.

    The Army commander complimented the troops for their high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to be prepared for future challenges.
    He also met formation commanders and jawans during his visit to Batalik in Kargil sector.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

