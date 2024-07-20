back to top
Search
    JammuArmy Chief Reaches Jammu To Review Security Situation In J&K
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Army Chief Reaches Jammu To Review Security Situation In J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July20: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reached here to review security situation at a meeting in Jammu and amidst growing terror activities in parts of otherwise peaceful Jammu region.
    This was the second visit of the army chief to Jammu in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30.
    Nine army personnel, including a captain, were killed in two separate terror attacks in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15.
    The army chief will chair a high level security review meeting at police headquarters here which will be attended by top officers of police, army, paramilitary and intelligence, officials said.
    They said senior officers of and Home ministry are also likely to attend the meeting.
    On July 16, army said all formations of Udhampur-based northern command are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
    The army said it has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with J-K Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.
    On July 3, the chief of army staff visited border district of Poonch and also chaired a meeting in Jammu and reviewed the security situation.

    Previous article
    Youth Cong Protests Against Centre Over Granting More Powers To LG Ahead Of Assembly Polls
    Next article
    DC Kargil Announces 15 Days Summer Vacations In Schools
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    DC Kargil Announces 15 Days Summer Vacations In Schools

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kargil, Jul 20: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kargil has...

    Youth Cong Protests Against Centre Over Granting More Powers To LG Ahead Of Assembly Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 20: Youth Congress here on Saturday staged...

    LG Manoj Sinha condoles the demise of Secretary JKAACL

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed...

    Will adopt Kashmir model to wipe-out terrorism in Jammu: LG

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 20: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DC Kargil Announces 15 Days Summer Vacations In Schools

    Youth Cong Protests Against Centre Over Granting More Powers To LG...

    LG Manoj Sinha condoles the demise of Secretary JKAACL