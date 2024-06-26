back to top
Army Chief Conducts High-Stakes Review in J&K's Reasi
Army Chief Conducts High-Stakes Review in J&K’s Reasi

By: Northlines

 , June 26:  Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited  Jammu and 's Reasi district and reviewed the security situation of the region.
  His visit to the area along with General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and GoC Romeo Force become important to review the security setup in the wake of terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the area on June 9.
Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were killed and 41 injured in the attack when the terrorists opened fire on the bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori shrine near Teryath village in the Pouni area.
The Army Commander, accompanied by GoC of Whitenight Corps and Romeo Force visited Reasi to review the security situation, Northern Command said on X.
He was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the actions of the security forces, it said.
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

