Arms, ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Security forces on Wendesday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, official said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army & JKP was launched in Keran Sector, Kupwara today. Searches in the indicated area have lead to the recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, Hand Grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices & other war-like stores, Chinar Corps, Indian Army post on X.