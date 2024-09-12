back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirArms, ammunition recovered
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Arms, ammunition recovered

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Security forces on Wendesday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in  and 's Kupwara district, official said.

    Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army & JKP was launched in Keran Sector, Kupwara today. Searches in the indicated area have lead to the recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, Hand Grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices & other war-like stores, Chinar Corps, Indian Army post on X.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Vows to fight Modi’s ‘Naya Kashmir Narrative; Calls Farooq, Omar Abdullah biggest traitors of Kashmir: MP Sheikh Rashid
    Next article
    Farooq accuses BJP of using those ‘Released from Jail’ as proxies
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dehli HC Tribunal upholds ban on six J&K Separatist Groups

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 11: A judicial tribunal of the...

    Officer suspended for dereliction of duties

    Northlines Northlines -
    DEO Srinagar cautions Poll Staff for negligence & dereliction...

    Raina disowns ‘order’ asking supporters to welcome Er Rashid in Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sept 11:  Jammu Kashmir BJP president Ravinder...

    Will further vitiate Valley politics: Ram Madhav

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 11: Senior BJP leader and election incharge...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dehli HC Tribunal upholds ban on six J&K Separatist Groups

    Officer suspended for dereliction of duties

    Raina disowns ‘order’ asking supporters to welcome Er Rashid in Kashmir