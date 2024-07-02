back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirArms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation In JK Kupwara
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation In JK Kupwara

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Jul 2: Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in  and 's Kupwara district, police said.
Based on specific inputs from Kupwara Police, the search operation was launched by security forces in general area of Nangari Forest, Dardpora Kralpora, in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
He said a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered which included eight AK magazines, 445 live AK rounds, a pistol, three pistol magazines, 13 live pistol rounds and a hand grenade. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
JK Govt Forms Governing Body for JKSSAAT
Next article
Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jul 2: The southwest monsoon has covered...

JK Govt Forms Governing Body for JKSSAAT

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jul 2: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has...

Thanks for that call: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI World Cup heartbreak

Northlines Northlines -
BRIDGETOWN (BARBADOS), Jul 2: Had he not received a...

Himachal seeks Rs 5000 cr more for disaster-proofing fragile infrastructure

Northlines Northlines -
The Himachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

JK Govt Forms Governing Body for JKSSAAT

Thanks for that call: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from...