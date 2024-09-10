AppsForBharat raises USD 18 mn in funding round led by Nandan Nilekani-backed Fundamentum

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: AppsForBharat, the parent company of devotional app Sri Mandir, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 17.8 million in a funding round led by Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani-backed venture capital firm Fundamentum.

The round saw participation from Susquehanna Asia VC as well as existing investors Elevation Capital, Peak XV, and Mirae Asset VC, a statement said.

Founded in November 2020 by serial entrepreneur and IIT Bombay Alumni, Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat caters to devotional and spiritual needs of the people.

AppsForBharat plans to utilize the fund to scale the Sri Mandir app's India and international operations, onboard new temples, launch new services, and build a comprehensive tech stack for the devotional ecosystem, the statement said.

“Over the next five years, we aim to expand our offerings by introducing spiritual tourism, facilitating special Darshan tickets, and providing seamless delivery of Prasad and related devotional goods.

“Our vision is to transform Sri Mandir into an end-to-end digital tech platform that caters to every aspect of the devotional journey,” AppsForBharat Founder and CEO Sachan said.