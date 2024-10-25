Approach work with compassion, integrity: Nadda at UCMS foundation day meet

Agencies

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday highlighted the crucial contributions healthcare professionals make to society and urged new doctors to approach their work with compassion, integrity, and dedication. Addressing the 53rd foundation day and convocation ceremony of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) here, Nadda reiterated the Centre's commitment to strengthening India's healthcare system and ensuring that medical services are accessible to all.

Reaching out to the students, he said, “Your efforts should be focused on shaping our national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat'.” Highlighting that the Government spends Rs 30-35 lakh on every MBBS student, he urged the new doctors to shoulder more responsibilities as they embark on their professional careers.

Nadda also informed about the changes made by the Centre in the National Health Policy in 2017 which marked a shift in looking at healthcare from only a curative angle previously to a holistic approach that caters to preventive, integrative and curative healthcare.

He also emphasised the recent achievements made in the healthcare sector, including the establishment of 22 AIIMS, new medical and nursing colleges, and a rise in MBBS and MD seats by over 100 per cent, etc. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to add 75,000 more medical seats in the next five years and we are going to do it,” Nadda said. At the ceremony, degrees were conferred to 146 MBBS students, 145 MD/MS students, 17 BSc (MT) radiology students, and four MSc (R&MIT) students, along with 62 awards.