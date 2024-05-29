Anupam Kher praises breakthrough wins for unknown Indian directors and actress at prestigious Cannes Film Festival

At this year's prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Indian cinema made headlines thanks to the success of debut director Payal Kapadia and newcomer actress Anasuya Sengupta. Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher has praised these breakthrough wins, pointing out that talent is being recognised regardless of fame or reputation.

Kapadia's directorial work ‘All We Imagine as Light' took home the coveted Grand Prix award, marking the first Indian film to receive this honour. Meanwhile, Sengupta won the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her performance in ‘The Shameless'. The event also saw renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan receive a special award.

When asked about these accomplishments, Kher celebrated the platform now being open to creativity from India. “Content is very important nowadays, and now unknown people are getting the highest honours. It's phenomenal,” he stated. Emphasizing how the audience can no longer be underestimated, the seasoned actor asserted that even small independent films can succeed if the storytelling is impactful.

In a veiled comment about popularity not equating to talent, Kher also said “less deserving” figures only maintain relevance temporarily. He concluded by saying true art will be remembered for touching hearts rather than fleeting trends or commercial success.

Kher's remarks acknowledge how platforms like Cannes are recognizing raw talent emerging from India, beyond just established names. It serves as encouragement for more obscure filmmakers that strong storytelling can breakthrough limitations of fame or resources. Indian cinema's growing global impact was on full display at this year's festival through the accomplishments of its freshest talents.