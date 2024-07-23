back to top
Search
    JammuAnti-terror operation underway in J&K's Kupwara
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Anti-terror operation underway in J&K’s Kupwara

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 23: Security forces launched an anti-terrorism operation on Tuesday in the Lolab area of and 's Kupwara district, police said.
    “Security forces have established contact with terrorists near Trimukha Top, Lolab, Kupwara. Operation in progress,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on ‘X'.
    It was not yet clear if any casualties have taken place in the initial contact between the security forces and the terrorists.

    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order | DSEJ Orders Change In School Timings In Jammu
    Next article
    Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in J&K’s Poonch
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Drone-based seed dispersal launched to enhance green cover of Vaishno Devi hills

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 23: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine...

    Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 23: A soldier was martyred as the...

    J&K Govt Order | DSEJ Orders Change In School Timings In Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 23: Authorities on Tuesday announced change in...

    Budget Of J&K For 2024-25 Introduced In Parliament

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 23: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, introduced...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drone-based seed dispersal launched to enhance green cover of Vaishno Devi...

    Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in J&K’s...

    J&K Govt Order | DSEJ Orders Change In School Timings In...