Anti-terror operation underway in J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, July 23: Security forces launched an anti-terrorism operation on Tuesday in the Lolab area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

“Security forces have established contact with terrorists near Trimukha Top, Lolab, Kupwara. Operation in progress,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on ‘X'.

It was not yet clear if any casualties have taken place in the initial contact between the security forces and the terrorists.