back to top
Search
JammuAnti-terror operation enters day 3
JammuJammu Kashmir

Anti-terror operation enters day 3

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 30: In a relentless effort to track down terrorists, who have taken refuge in the Dudu Basangarh forests, the search operation by security forces is underway for the third consecutive day in J-K's Udhampur.

Security forces are using an unmanned aerial vehicle to track down the terrorists, who are hiding, taking cover of thick vegetation.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, accompanied by senior officers from the CRPF and Indian Army also arrived at the scene to oversee and monitor the search operation firsthand.

The focus remains on tracing two groups of terrorists, comprising a total of six to seven individuals, as reported by the Jammu & Police.

Previous article
Only PDP capable of channeling people’s voice in and out of Parliament: Mehbooba
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Only PDP capable of channeling people’s voice in and out of Parliament: Mehbooba

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 30: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba...

Woman jumps into river in Jammu, rescued by locals

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 30: A 21-year-old woman on Tuesday...

Elderly man found at railway station dies in Jammu hospital

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 30: A 75-year-old man, who was...

POCSO charges among 20 cases against Independent candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 30: Imran Sheikh, an Independent candidate from...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Only PDP capable of channeling people’s voice in and out of...

Woman jumps into river in Jammu, rescued by locals

Elderly man found at railway station dies in Jammu hospital