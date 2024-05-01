Anti-terror operation enters day 3

Jammu Tawi, Apr 30: In a relentless effort to track down terrorists, who have taken refuge in the Dudu Basangarh forests, the search operation by security forces is underway for the third consecutive day in J-K's Udhampur.

Security forces are using an unmanned aerial vehicle to track down the terrorists, who are hiding, taking cover of thick vegetation.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, accompanied by senior officers from the CRPF and Indian Army also arrived at the scene to oversee and monitor the search operation firsthand.

The focus remains on tracing two groups of terrorists, comprising a total of six to seven individuals, as reported by the Jammu & Kashmir Police.