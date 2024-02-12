Anand Jain Posted As IGP Jammu, Nitish Kumar As IGP CID

JAMMU, Feb 12 : Jammu and Kashmir Home department on Monday posted senior IPS officer Anand Jain as Inspector General of Police Jammu zone upon his promotion to ADGP grade.

According to an order, senior IPS officer Nitish Kumar has been posted as IGP CID.

The order stated that the officers shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by them.