An SoS from a family in distress! Dispute between excise department and Liquor-Vendor pushes shop-owner’s family to starvation!

Ajay Sharma

Reasi, March 5

In a distressing turn of events, a poor family in Bhambla Tehsil Pouni is grappling with the aftermath of their shop being shut down and sealed by the excise department without any rent compensation by the Licensee of wine vendor who took their shop on rent.

According to reports, several years ago, the family had taken a loan to open the shop for their livelihood, only to face unexpected setbacks.

The family sources said that after letting their shop to a wine vendor authorized by the Excise Department, it was abruptly closed down after just one and half year. The wine vendor did not pay the shop owner the pending rent.

“Despite efforts of the family to have the shop released from the excise department, they are encountering obstacles and indifference from officials,” said sources, adding that the excise department claims that they have to recover a substantial amount of Rs 92 lakh from the Vendor who was operating the wine shop.

However, the blame game is intensifying as the family sources insist that the problem lies with the excise department and owner of the wine shop, as former failed to recover the outstanding amount from the vendor of liquor outlet in time.

Expressing desperation, the family warns that if the excise department continues to keep their shop seized for no fault of his, they might be compelled to take extreme steps on their life.

“The community has rallied behind the distressed family, emphasizing that the shop is their sole source of income and it was the negligence of the Excise department that failed to recover their dues, if any, well in time,” said sources.

Local residents are calling for the exclusion of the poor family's shop from the ongoing dispute, holding the negligence of concerned excise officers responsible for the predicament.

They argue, “punishing the innocent family by seizing their shop exacerbates the already challenging situation of poor family's survival.”

They further demanded intervention of Lieutenant Governor in the matter, so that justice may be served to the poor family.

When contacted, the excise officer stated their inability to take action, citing the substantial amount pending with the wine shop owner as the primary hindrance.