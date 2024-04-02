Search
Amitabh Bachchan takes under-sea tunnel in Mumbai, calls it a ‘marvel’

Mumbai, Apr 2: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems stunned by the ‘tunnel’ as he called it a “marvel”.

Amitabh took to social media and shared a video.

In the clip, he is seated in the backseat of a car driving through the tunnel, showing the route.

A surprised cine icon, then captioned the video, ‘Went first time in the TUNNEL – Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!’

The thespian did not reveal the location to where he was going or for what he was traveling.

An ardent user of social media, Big B will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

