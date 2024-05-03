back to top
IndiaAmit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Cong member Arun Reddy
India

Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Cong member Arun Reddy

New Delhi, May 3: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said here.

Arun Reddy handles the ‘Spirit of Congress' account on ‘X', the official said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

 

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

